Bomb Scare On United Airlines Flight Diverts Plane To Utah

As attention centres around the plane crash in Austin, reports are coming out that a United Airlines plane with 169 people on board made an emergency landing in Salt Lake City, Utah due to a bomb scare. It was originally headed to San Francisco.



The Salt Lake Tribune has the few details that have emerged:

A United Airlines plane with 146 passengers on board was diverted to make an emergency landing at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday morning following a bomb threat.

The airport’s International Operations Superintendent Dave Korzep said the aircraft, United Flight 741, originated in Denver. It was en route to San Francisco when the decision was made to divert the plane.

No explosions or injuries were reported, and the plane was expected to land in Salt Lake City about 10:00 AM

