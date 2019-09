A Chicago BofA branch was robbed this morning by a man who said he had a bomb, CBS reports.



The robber placed a note demanding money and claiming he had a bomb in front of a teller, who gave him an unknown amount of cash before he ran out of the bank.

Luckily no-one was hurt, but the suspect is yet to be caught.

