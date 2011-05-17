Bombs Are Found In Dublin Hours Before Queen Elizabeth's Historic Visit

Photo: AP

A bomb was found on a Dublin-bound bus ahead of the controversial visit by the Queen of England today.Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Ireland, the first by a British monarch in almost a century, will move ahead as scheduled despite the bomb discovery in the capitol city of Dublin. A spokesman for the British foreign office said: “The state visit is still going ahead,” according to Al Jazeera.



The bomb was placed in the luggage compartment of the bus, outside the city.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, and it is likely that disgruntled Republican groups are involved.

Second and third devices were found around the city, which turned out to be hoaxes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.