Bomb Discovered At Brazilian Shrine Ahead Of Pope's Visit

A bomb has been discovered at one of the locations Pope Francis is due to visit in Brazil.



ABC.es reports that the bomb was found at the Our Lady of Aparecida, located in the city of Aparecida near São Paulo. The military described the bomb as “homemade” which posed a limited threat. Pope Francis was due to host a mass at the shrine on Wednesday.

According to the AFP, the bomb was discovered in the bathroom of the shrine’s parking garage.

Military Police have detonated the device, according to ABC.es.

Pope Francis, the first leader of the Catholic Church from Latin America, arrived in Brazil today. There has been heightened security planned for the visit due to violent protests in the country recently.

This post will be updated as we find out more…

