Bomb Blast On A Pakistan Railway Track Derails Train And Kills At Least 3

A school destroyed by flooding near Jacobabad

At least three people are dead after explosives planted on the rails of a train were exploded when the train ran them over, the Telegraph reports.The blast, which occurred in the Southern city of Jacobabad, caused all of the carriages of the train to jump the rails, Geo News reports.



The number of injured is reportedly high and authorities have arrived on scene.

