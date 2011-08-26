At Least 16 Reported Dead In Bomb Attack On UN Office In Nigeria

Photo: AP

A bomb blast has killed at least 16 people in an attack on the United Nations’ main office in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, according to BBC. Another 40 are reported to be injured in the attack.Witnesses say a car drove through the compound’s gates and slammed into the building before it exploded. The U.N. office is said to house 400 employees.



An unnamed security source said the attack could have been planned by Boko Haram, a radical Islamist sect or the North African arm of Al- Qaeda, according to Reuters.



On Thursday, 12 people were killed in attacks on two banks and two police stations in the Nigerian town of Gombi. Those attacks were also suspected to have been carried out by Boko Haram. Though some suspect it could also just have been armed robbers chanting “Allahu Akbar” and operating under the guide of Boko Haram, according to BBC. In June however, Boko Haram had claimed responsibility for an attack on the headquarters of the Nigerian police in Abuja.

Boko Haram translates to “Western education is sinful” and showed up on the international radar after sectarian violence killed more than 800 people in Nigeria in 2009. The group has been pushing to implement Sharia law across the country and is not widely supported.

