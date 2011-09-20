TURKEY: Suspected Car Bomb Kills Three

A suspected car bomb exploded outside a high school in the Turkish capital of Ankara today, reports MSNBC.



Its reported that three people have died and up to 20 people have been injured.

The government had warning of the attack, and it’s thought that a burning gas canister was thrown onto a car from a nearby building.

Firefighters and bomb disposal experts are at the scene.

Turkey has been pushing up its offensive against the Kurdish separatist group PKK which operates in Southern Turkey and Northern Iraq.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

