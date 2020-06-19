Bolton says it's pointless Trump trying to stop his book now, after 200,000 copies already shipped and reports of its contents are everywhere

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour John Bolton talks to reporters at the White House in May 2019, during his tenure as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

Lawyers for John Bolton said Thursday that President Donald Trump’s attempts to block publication of his book are futile.

In a legal filing they said that 200,000 copies have already shipped, and noted that the media has been full of reports of its contents.

The Trump administration is trying to secure a court order to stop the book being published, with a hearing due to take place Friday.

Bolton’s response said Trump “cannot plausibly argue that Ambassador Bolton has power to stop the Amazon delivery trucks in America, unshelve the copies in Europe, commandeer the copies in Canada.”

John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, said Thursday that attempts by the White House to block publication of his book are pointless because it is already widely distributed and its contents known.

Trump’s administration is scrambling to stop the release of Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir”, and a court hearing is scheduled for Friday in Washington, D.C.

Bolton’s book alleges incompetence and malpractice by the president which Bolton says he witnessed first-hand during his tenure from April 2018 to September 2019.

It includes claims that Trump tried to solicit the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the 2020 election, and that he thought Finland was part of Russia rather than an independent country, even though he had been there.

Business Insider has rounded up the most explosive claims in this article.

The Trump administration claims that the book contains classified information. It has also said that parts of it are untrue.

In a document filed late Thursday, lawyers for Bolton argued that Trump’s request to stop the publication of the book is effectively pointless because Bolton no longer has the power to do so.

It says that more than 200,000 copies have already been distributed to warehouses and some to individual consumers. It also argues that neither Bolton nor publishers Simon & Schuster have the ability to get them back.

It also gestures to reports in news outlets around the world that have reported the contents of Bolton’s book based on review copies and excerpts. Business Insider is among these.

A portion of the document, reviewed by Business Insider, says:

“The Government cannot plausibly argue that Ambassador Bolton has power to stop the Amazon delivery trucks in America, unshelve the copies in Europe, commandeer the copies in Canada, and repossess the copies sent to reviewers or in the possession of major newspapers.”

“Nor has the Government provided any evidence or given any reason to expect that hundreds of booksellers and reviewers with copies of the book have any legal obligation to return their copies of the book or that they would voluntarily do so if Ambassador Bolton or Simon & Schuster asked them to do so.”

