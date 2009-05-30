Yahoo Media Guy Becomes A Startup CEO

Jeff Dossett, the departing executive in charge of Yahoo’s (YHOO) powerhouse Finance, News and Sports properties, will become CEO of startup AdvertureLink.



AdventureLink describes itself as “the world’s largest online source for booking adventure travel.”

Seems like a fit for Jeff, who, before he joined Yahoo in November, took time off from Microsoft between 2002 and 2004 to climb the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.

