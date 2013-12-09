Bolshie Batsman Piers Morgan Will Face Brett Lee In The Nets On The Fringes Of The Boxing Day Ashes Test

Piers Morgan

The Boxing Day test match just got a whole lot more interesting after British television personality Piers Morgan accepted a challenge from Brett Lee to face him in the batting nets.

Morgan, who had been tweeting about how the English batsmen need to “grow a pair” and start hitting off Aussie face-bowler Mitchell Johnson, began to brag how he could show his side team how it’s done.

The challenge was picked up by Channel 9, Shane Warne and Brett Lee who organised a Boxing Day showdown to test Morgan’s claims.

A cocky Morgan was more than happy to accept Lee’s “formal challenge” and will face the former Australian fast-bowler at the MCG on December 26.

Here is how it all went down.

So @BrettLee_58 has just issued me with a formal challenge to face him in the @MCG nets. I've accepted. Game on. @Channel9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2013

We are setting it up for the Boxing Day Test! @piersmorgan has accepted my challenge to face me in the nets @wwos9 stay tuned for details — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 8, 2013

Tell you what @BrettLee_58 – bring Thommo & Lilllee out of retirement too. You'll need a bit of help. #MonsoonMorgan — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2013

This is going to be good.

