Bolshie Batsman Piers Morgan Will Face Brett Lee In The Nets On The Fringes Of The Boxing Day Ashes Test

Sarah Kimmorley
Piers Morgan

The Boxing Day test match just got a whole lot more interesting after British television personality Piers Morgan accepted a challenge from Brett Lee to face him in the batting nets.

Morgan, who had been tweeting about how the English batsmen need to “grow a pair” and start hitting off Aussie face-bowler Mitchell Johnson, began to brag how he could show his side team how it’s done.

The challenge was picked up by Channel 9, Shane Warne and Brett Lee who organised a Boxing Day showdown to test Morgan’s claims.

A cocky Morgan was more than happy to accept Lee’s “formal challenge” and will face the former Australian fast-bowler at the MCG on December 26.

Here is how it all went down.

This is going to be good.

