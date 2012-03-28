A Man Has Set Himself On Fire Outside A Tax Office In Italy

Photo: Flickr/EvaUppsala

A 58-year-old man has set himself on fire outside of a tax office in Bologna, Ansa.it reports.According to Il Massagero the man started the fire in his car at around 8am this morning. He appears to have a number of letters with him, at least one addressed to the tax office, while another was addressed to his wife.



The man has survived and is currently in treatment in Parma, with around 100% burns to the body, Repubblica reports. It is believed his actions were the result of a debt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.