A Legendary Indian Superstar Will Play Raj Rajaratnam In A Movie About His Insider Trading Scheme

Mohanlal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The billionaire founder of the Galleon Group will have to watch from his jail cell as an an actor tells his story.Raj Rajaratnam will be the focus of an upcoming Hollywood flick called “Billion Dollar Raja” where he will be played by Bollywood legend, Dr. Mohanlal Nair, according to the Times of India. He is known mononymously as Mohanlal.



The film, written and directed by Nayan Padrai, will hit theatres in 2013.

Padrai told the Times of India:

“Mohanlal’s similarity to Raj is uncanny. But that’s just a small reason for choosing him; he’s such a brilliant actor and we are huge fans of his movies.”

Here’s the storyline according to 108 Production on IMDB:

“An investigative financial mafia drama inspired by the true story of Galleon Group founder Mr. Raj Rajaratnam, his network of Wall Street honchos, big corporate insiders, employees, and a prosecution team determined to punish those involved in the most complex insider trading case in history through secret wire-tap recordings.”

This might just be the coolest hedge fund movie ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.