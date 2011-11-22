The Largest Film Industry In The World Has Banned Smoking In Movies

India’s film industry — the world’s largest in terms of movies produced and ticket sales — is adopting a strict stance against tobacco advertising.



India’s Union Health Ministry issued an order banning smoking from TV and film “unless there is a strong editorial justification” for the scene. New and old programs that show smoking will be required to air a 30-second anti-tobacco health spot at the beginning and end of the program, while anti-tobacco health warnings scroll at the bottom of the screen while smoking is displayed. Also the actor will be required to give a 20-second disclaimer about the ill effects of tobacco.

This is stricter than tobacco advertising rules in the U.S., where the Motion Picture Association of America has merely said smoking scenes may raise a movie’s rating. Also some production companies have pledged to reduce on-screen smoking.

India represents approximately 3.2% of worldwide cigarette consumption, according to a report from Citi, which highlighted the advertising ban as a significant recent event alongside proposed anti-smoking regulation in Russia and New Zealand.

Now here’s a sexy clip of Deepika Padokone smoking a cigarette.

