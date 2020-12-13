Michigan EV-startup Bollinger shows off design updates to its $125,000 electric SUV and pickup — here's what they will look like

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B1.

Bollinger Motors, a Michigan-based electric-vehicle startup, revealed near-production designs of its B1 SUV and B1 pickup on Thursday.

The pickup and SUV still have the same boxy Hummer-esque styling as before, but with some key engineering and aesthetic changes.

The B1 and B2 are set to begin production in late 2021 and have a starting price of $US125,000.

Michigan-based electric-vehicle startup Bollinger Motors has been busy in 2020, unveiling both a sleek delivery van concept and a highly customisable truck platform.

Now, the company has released updated “near-production” designs of its flagship offroaders â€” the B1 SUV and B2 pickup.

Bollinger officially debuted the rugged, high-end EVs in fall 2019, shortly before Tesla unveiled a likely competitor with its Cybertruck. With production of the $US125,000 vehicles set to begin in late 2021, Bollinger has nearly finalised their designs.



The latest renderings show the same boxy Hummer-meets-Land-Rover aesthetic as before, but with some key tweaks to body shape. A far cry from the sleek, futuristic styling of upcoming electric trucks like the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, or Lordstown Endurance, the Bollinger B1 and B2 are set to look like nothing else on the road when they hit streets.

Check out Bollinger’s “production-intent” designs:.

At first glance, Bollinger’s latest designs don’t look very different from the prototypes and concepts the company has showed off in the past. But there are some key changes.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B1.

Bollinger raised the truck’s beltline — where the windows meet the doors — to create more space under the frunk and to add more head clearance for passengers.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B1.

Bollinger also improved the cooling system, which allowed for some major changes to the vehicle’s front end.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B2.

A new radiator setup let’s it do away with the air vents that previously surrounded each headlight …

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B1.

… and significantly widen the frunk.

Bollinger Motors

Bollinger also shifted the B-pillar forward — making the rear door wider and the front door skinnier — which should make it easier for rear passengers to get in and out of the vehicle.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B2.

But that change meant Bollinger had to do away with its simple sliding-glass windows in favour of equally utilitarian manual-crank windows.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B1.

The windshield, side windows, and rear window are all now taller to increase headroom and make the vehicle look more proportional.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B2.

Finally, the pickup’s bed is now separate from the rest of the body, which Bollinger said will make it easier to repair or replace. It also means Bollinger can sell trucks without the bed for commercial applications.

Bollinger Motors Bollinger B2.

