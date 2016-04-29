These middle-aged Bolivian women decided to scale 8 mountains that are 19,685 feet or higher

A group of intrepid Cholita women from Bolivia decided to scale eight mountains, each over over 19,685 feet high. Former cooks and assistants to their tour guide husbands, they know their way around mountains, and have already conquered five of the eight peaks.

Story and editing by David Fang

