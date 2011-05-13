Crazy Story Of Bolivian Boy In Search Of His Mother Ending Up In Chile

Photo: wikipedia commons

A 10-year-old-boy who left his Bolivian home to find his mother accidentally wound up in Chile, travelling 620 miles by truck.Franklin Vilca Huanaco was trying to get to his mother in Cochabamba, Bolivia, where she had been serving time in prison.



According to the BBC, he made the 48 hour trip hidden in a small compartment in a truck he believed was heading to the city.

Unfortunately, the driver headed southwest to Iquique, Chile, more than 600 miles away.

The boy went for two days and nights without any food and water while travelling through the bone chilling cold of the Chilean Highlands. It is early fall in the Southern Hemisphere and winter comes early to the mountains which average about 13,000 feet in height.

Franklin was living in Oruro with his father and siblings after his mother’s arrest for transporting chemicals used to make cocaine. She had recently been released from prison and was working in the countryside outside Cochabamba northeast of Oruro.

Found wandering the streets near Iquique, he has been taken in by a local family and put in touch with his mother via the Internet. The exchange was broadcast by the Bolivian television station, ATB:

Franklin my child, I’m here crying for you. Where have you gone, little one? I love you. You know that I was in prison and then in the fields and you told me ‘I am content with my papa’,” she told her son.

“Hurry, come pick me up mummy,” Franklin said.

The boy said he decided to leave after being mistreated by his 14-year-old brother.

