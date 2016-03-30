A group of Bolivians is crossing the Andes in wheelchairs to demand government aid for the disabled

A group of Bolivian protesters is making its way from Cochabamba to the capital, La Paz, in order to demand more government support for the disabled.
The protesters are making a 144-mile trek through the Andes, and they’re doing it in their wheelchairs.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda
