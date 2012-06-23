This Crazy Footage From Bolivia Shows Striking Police Officers Trashing Everything

An estimated 4,000 low-ranked Bolivian police officers began a mutiny yesterday, demanding better wages across the nation, the AP reports.



The footage coming out of the country is pretty insane. Hundreds of heavily armed police officers, barricaded in their own offices, setting files alight and generally trashing everything.

It’s a tense situation — a similar strike in 2003 ended with a gunfight between the police and the presidential guard that left 19 dead. The officers are demanding a meeting with President Evo Morales, who is in the Presidential Palace only 100 meters away from where the protests began.

Below is footage from the ransacking of the police intelligence headquarter.

Another video from Spanish EFE News seems to show police officers torching a car and battling over officers outside a barrack.

