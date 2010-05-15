Bolivia Plans To Put Trace-Cocaine In Toothpaste, Cakes, Fake Coca-Cola And More

The new Bolivian president, Evo Morales, has apparently encouraged the mass production of products made from the Coca leaf, the main ingredient in cocaine.



The Guardian reports that a Bolivian company this week released “Coca Colla,” a product that is almost exactly the same as Coke, but is made with the rumoured “original recipe” that uses Coca.

Washington apparently (obviously) hates the idea and warned Bolivia not to go ahead with it, but they did anyways and we should expect them to make more Coca products.

Morales thinks teas, syrups, toothpaste, liqueurs, sweets and cakes in particular would be perfect places for Coca.

