If You're Addicted To Poker, You Have To Download This iPhone App Right Now

Here’s a cool app for poker fans. We recently spotted Bold Poker for iPhone on Daring Fireball and fell in love with the concept.



Bold Poker replaces the need for a deck of cards and acts as your dealer. Each person needs an iPhone or iPod Touch to view his or her hole cards and the app wirelessly communicates between each device.

You also have the option to use a “peek” mirror to look at your cards. The app will display a mirrored image of your cards when it detects your phone tilted at a slight angle. Pretty cool.

Finally, you’ll need a separate iOS device to act as a board for the dealer button and community cards. The Bold Poker developers suggest using an iPad placed in the centre of the table. So far, you can only play Texas Hold’em, but more games are on the way.

You can get Bold Poker for $1.99 in the App Store.

Here’s a video demo:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

