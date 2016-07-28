Netflix has the best show of the summer, according to critics

Netflix’s animated comedy “BoJack Horseman” is back for a third season, and its the highest-rated show by critics this summer, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

BoJack is a Netflix cult favourite that satirizes Hollywood and celebrity worship. After a mixed critical reception to its first season, the show has been a critical darling its second and third. The third season, which came out on July 22, is currently sitting at a whopping 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes confirmed to Business Insider that this is the highest rating of any show released this summer.

In the show, the titular character BoJack Horseman is a has-been sitcom star — and a horse — in a world where anthropomorphic animals live alongside humans. At the start of the series, Horseman is plotting his big comeback with a tell-all book.

We won’t spoil the plot of the show in case you haven’t watched, but beyond the critics, BoJack is also Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ favourite Netflix show.

BoJack isn’t the only hit Netflix has had this summer. Its new show “Stranger Things” has generated buzz and snagged a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s how Netflix describes it: “a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.