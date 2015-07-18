TV's best kept secret just released season 2

Meet Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman,” an animated comedy which brought surprising emotional stakes to a show about talking animals. Season 2 just rolled out to subscribers on Friday, July 17. And for some reason, nobody seems to know about this show.

Hopefully that will change.

“BoJack Horseman” was the best show of 2014. I stand by that claim, and believe that “BoJack” could even take that spot again in a very crowded field of contenders.

At the end of last season, burned out 1990s sitcom star BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) overcame a series of obstacles and disappointments and finally landed his dream role as Secretariat. Season one went to some incredibly dark places, but depending on how Bojack handles his comeback, this season could actually be uplifting.

Returning from last year’s all-star voice cast is Aaron Paul (Todd), Alison Brie (Diane), Paul F. Tompkins (Mr. Peanutbutter), and Amy Sedaris (Princess Carolyn). This season also adds Lisa Kudrow as the voice of BoJack’s new girlfriend. The trailer also teases a reunion between Bojack and his long estranged mother.

“Bojack Horseman” is back and I won’t be surprised if it’s better than ever.

Video courtesy of Netflix.



