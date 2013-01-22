Here Comes One Of The Most Anticipated Central Bank Announcements In A Long Time

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sometime in the next couple of hours, the Bank of Japan is expected to to announce its next rate decision.This meeting, and the expectations of a an aggressive move, have been anticipated by traders (particularly currency traders) for a long time.



The expectation is that it will increase its inflation outlook to 2.0%, bringing it more in line with the goals of the new PM.

Anything else would be quite a shock.

In the meantime, the yen is a little bit stronger, as is the Nikkei.

We’ll have the full decision.

