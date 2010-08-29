BoJ May Hold Emergency Meeting On Yen This Monday

Photo: justindoub via flickr

This has been brewing for days, but markets will probably like this news…According to WSJ and others, the Bank of Japan is on the verge of holding an emergency meetings regarding the surging value of the yen, a development that threatens the country’s exporters. The meeting could be held Monday.



Markets in Japan and the US have both behaved inverse to the yen (not just on a long-term basis, but also on a day-to-day basis of late), and so any attempt to depress the yen would probably taken, at least initially, as good for equity investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.