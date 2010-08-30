BoJ Flop Stops US Rally In Its Tracks

With the Nikkei up 3.2% at one point in the early going, it seemed reasonable that the big up move on Friday in the US might carry over. But, nope.



The BoJ’s non-announcement pretty much halted any momentum, as the Nikkei has surged, and US stocks have given up most of their overnight gains.

Here’s the view over the last several hours. For a full roundup of what happened overnight, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.