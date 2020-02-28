I spent a day in Boise's hippest neighbourhood and can see why it's been named one of the best places for millennials to live in the US

- TripAdvisor named Downtown 8th Street in Boise, Idaho, one of the coolest hipster neighbourhoods in the US in 2018.
Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018, according to Forbes, and was ranked as the best place to live for millennials in 2019.
On a recent trip there to see why Boise was booming, I slept in a giant potato, ate an Ice Cream Potato, explored Idaho wine country, and generally enjoyed very good and inexpensive food. But I think a lot of what makes Boise such an attractive spot for millennials is its 8th Street/Downtown neighbourhood – no wonder TripAdvisor named it one of the coolest hipster neighbourhoods in the US in 2018.
I spent a day exploring the neighbourhood, and can see why people primarily from California, Washington state, and Utah are moving to the Idaho capital en masse.
Welcome to 8th Street.
Eighth Street is a strip in Downtown Boise, but basically the city’s hip epicentre.
According to the Downtown Boise Association, 53.2% of people living in the Downtown area are under the age of 35.
The area’s filled with craft breweries, swanky bars, trendy restaurants and cafés, colourful murals, and quirky shops.
It basically caters to millennials, which may be part of the reason why Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018 by Forbes, and ranked as the best place to live for millennials in 2019.
In 2018, TripAdvisor named 8th Street/Downtown Boise one of the country’s coolest hipster neighbourhoods.
Whereas public transportation in Boise is pretty lacking, 8th Street/Downtown is a super walkable part of town.
The architecture is a pretty hodgepodge mix of beautiful historic buildings featuring turrets and intricate stonework, and run-of-the-mill, boxy modern ones.
The Egyptian Theatre with its colourful frescoes was a personal favourite of mine.
Across the street, I had breakfast at Goldy’s, a local favourite. While the Spicy Chicken Eggs Benny was delightful, the enormous cinnamon roll was life-changingly good. It was light and fluffy, and the cream cheese frosting was sticky perfection.
Next door, I stumbled across a stylish men’s pop up shop named Marshall Goods that wouldn’t have been out of place in Brooklyn or Los Angeles. In fact, the owner, Lucas Marshall, 29, is a recent LA transplant.
A block off of 8th Street, I found myself on the Basque Block, home to a museum, cultural centre, market, and various restaurants. Boise has one of the largest Basque communities in the US with around 15,000 people of Basque heritage.
I loved the Basque Market, where I saw people eating tapas and drinking wine at noon on a Friday.
As I walked around 8th Street, one thing struck me: There were close to no chain stores. Besides a West Elm and a North Face store, I couldn’t spot a familiar chain to save my life.
The shopping around 8th Street was quirky and unique, and many shops proudly featured signs like “handmade and local” and “we heart Boy-see” (the correct way to pronounce Boise, I learned).
A friend of mine from Idaho recommended Banana Ink, which she described as selling “cool Idaho souvenirs that are all locally designed.”
It’s only once you leave the immediate 8th Street area that you begin to see familiar national chains, such as Trader Joe’s and Chick-Fil-A.
Back on 8th Street, there were many cool-looking restaurants and bars.
Fork is a local favourite …
… As is Guru Doughnuts.
As a caffeine-addicted New Yorker, I have high standards when it comes to coffee. I think Boise almost rivals New York City in the coffee department.
In Boise, there are not only plenty of cafés, but they are also all very stylish. Downtown Boise alone boasts around 21 cafés, according to the Downtown Boise Association.
On 8th Street, I had a $US2.85 iced coffee at Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters.
Iced coffee in hand, I made way down Freak Alley.
Freak Alley is a block full of colourful murals and graffiti. It’s described as an “evolving art gallery,” and said to be the largest outdoor gallery in the Northwest.
I felt like I was back home in Brooklyn when I grabbed lunch at the bright and airy A Café, though the illusion was shattered when the bill for my delicious BLT with a giant side salad was $US9.
Next door, Neckar Coffee beckoned with beautiful, spacious digs, and stylish customers typing away at laptops.
Boise is home to seven breweries and six taprooms, as well as a distillery, though Bittercreek Alehouse, which has 40 beers on tap, is a local favourite.
I had a $US2 half pint of beer, as well as a cocktail for $US10, and excellent $US12.75 chicken wings.
I wandered around a little more, and checked out the Idaho State Capitol.
By now, however, one thing was becoming clear: Downtown is quite small, and its 8th Street epicentre even smaller.
So I simply kept walking all the way down to the Boise Greenbelt, which surrounds the Boise River, passing Boise Art Museum and the Idaho State Museum on the way.
According to Google Maps, the Greenbelt falls right on the lower edge of Downtown. It’s a lush, tree-lined 25-mile trail for runners and cyclists that also features a wildlife habitat, picnic tables, access to 850 acres of parks, and a golf course.
I saw many people walking, running, and biking on the sunny afternoon I was there. I ended up walking almost three miles without realising the distance I had put behind me because I was enjoying it so much.
After walking up an appetite, I went to The Funky Taco and a mix of coffee-braised brisket, fried cauliflower, and chicken tacos that were all very, very good.
Afterwards, I hit up Pengilly’s Saloon, which was packed, as a live band was performing. I thought there had been a mistake when my vodka soda came out to only $US5.
As I was walking back to my hotel, a once run-down Travelodge motel turned stylish boutique inn called The Modern, I stopped for a nightcap at Atlas Bar, where I had a delicious rum-spiked hot chocolate.
Despite it being February, people were sitting outside around firepits back at the hotel.
Honestly, after a day spent around Downtown, I can see why Boise is attracting throngs of millennials. The neighbourhood is basically catering to their wants and needs with stylish eateries and plenty of variety, but all the while remaining homey and affordable… at least, from a New Yorker’s perspective.
