I spent a day in Boise's hippest neighbourhood and can see why it's been named one of the best places for millennials to live in the US

TripAdvisor named Downtown 8th Street in Boise, Idaho, one of the coolest hipster neighbourhoods in the US in 2018.

I spent a day wandering around the neighbourhood to check out its trendy restaurants, stylish cafes, hip bars, and quirky shops.

Highlights included a superb cinnamon roll, incredible tacos, a $US9 cocktail, and live music at a fun dive bar with $US5 drinks.

Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018, according to Forbes, and was ranked as the best place to live for millennials in 2019.

On a recent trip there to see why Boise was booming, I slept in a giant potato, ate an Ice Cream Potato, explored Idaho wine country, and generally enjoyed very good and inexpensive food. But I think a lot of what makes Boise such an attractive spot for millennials is its 8th Street/Downtown neighbourhood – no wonder TripAdvisor named it one of the coolest hipster neighbourhoods in the US in 2018.

I spent a day exploring the neighbourhood, and can see why people primarily from California, Washington state, and Utah are moving to the Idaho capital en masse.

Welcome to 8th Street.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Eighth Street is lit up at night.

Eighth Street is a strip in Downtown Boise, but basically the city’s hip epicentre.

Google Maps Eighth Street is only a few blocks within Downtown.

According to the Downtown Boise Association, 53.2% of people living in the Downtown area are under the age of 35.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The Bittercreek Alehouse has 40 beers on tap.

The area’s filled with craft breweries, swanky bars, trendy restaurants and cafés, colourful murals, and quirky shops.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There are colourful murals all over the place.

It basically caters to millennials, which may be part of the reason why Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018 by Forbes, and ranked as the best place to live for millennials in 2019.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The Funky Taco has lots of creative tacos.

In 2018, TripAdvisor named 8th Street/Downtown Boise one of the country’s coolest hipster neighbourhoods.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018 by Forbes.

Whereas public transportation in Boise is pretty lacking, 8th Street/Downtown is a super walkable part of town.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There’s not a lot of public transportation in Boise.

The architecture is a pretty hodgepodge mix of beautiful historic buildings featuring turrets and intricate stonework, and run-of-the-mill, boxy modern ones.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The architecture is eclectic.

The Egyptian Theatre with its colourful frescoes was a personal favourite of mine.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The Egyptian Theatre opened its doors in 1927.

Across the street, I had breakfast at Goldy’s, a local favourite. While the Spicy Chicken Eggs Benny was delightful, the enormous cinnamon roll was life-changingly good. It was light and fluffy, and the cream cheese frosting was sticky perfection.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The cinnamon roll at Goldy’s is massive.



Next door, I stumbled across a stylish men’s pop up shop named Marshall Goods that wouldn’t have been out of place in Brooklyn or Los Angeles. In fact, the owner, Lucas Marshall, 29, is a recent LA transplant.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Marshall Goods sells stylish men’s duds.



A block off of 8th Street, I found myself on the Basque Block, home to a museum, cultural centre, market, and various restaurants. Boise has one of the largest Basque communities in the US with around 15,000 people of Basque heritage.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Basque Country is in the north of Spain and shares a border with France.

I loved the Basque Market, where I saw people eating tapas and drinking wine at noon on a Friday.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider I loved the giant paella pans hanging on the walls.



As I walked around 8th Street, one thing struck me: There were close to no chain stores. Besides a West Elm and a North Face store, I couldn’t spot a familiar chain to save my life.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The stores are mostly local.

The shopping around 8th Street was quirky and unique, and many shops proudly featured signs like “handmade and local” and “we heart Boy-see” (the correct way to pronounce Boise, I learned).

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider There are lots of stores selling local items.

A friend of mine from Idaho recommended Banana Ink, which she described as selling “cool Idaho souvenirs that are all locally designed.”

Yulia N./Yelp Banana Ink sells locally designed souvenirs.



It’s only once you leave the immediate 8th Street area that you begin to see familiar national chains, such as Trader Joe’s and Chick-Fil-A.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The further from 8th Street you get, the less walkable it becomes.

Back on 8th Street, there were many cool-looking restaurants and bars.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Eighth Street is essentially just one bar or restaurant after the next.

Fork is a local favourite …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Fork is a farm-to-table American restaurant.



… As is Guru Doughnuts.

Guru Doughnuts/Boise Guru Doughnuts make artisanal doughnuts in all sorts of creative flavours.



As a caffeine-addicted New Yorker, I have high standards when it comes to coffee. I think Boise almost rivals New York City in the coffee department.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider I had a delicious cappuccino at Neckar Coffee.

In Boise, there are not only plenty of cafés, but they are also all very stylish. Downtown Boise alone boasts around 21 cafés, according to the Downtown Boise Association.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Boise almost rivals New York City in the coffee department.

On 8th Street, I had a $US2.85 iced coffee at Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters has a prime location on 8th Street.



Iced coffee in hand, I made way down Freak Alley.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Freak Alley is a block full of colourful murals and graffiti.

Freak Alley is a block full of colourful murals and graffiti. It’s described as an “evolving art gallery,” and said to be the largest outdoor gallery in the Northwest.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The art changes annually.

I felt like I was back home in Brooklyn when I grabbed lunch at the bright and airy A Café, though the illusion was shattered when the bill for my delicious BLT with a giant side salad was $US9.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider A Café has excellent salads and sandwiches.



Next door, Neckar Coffee beckoned with beautiful, spacious digs, and stylish customers typing away at laptops.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Neckar Coffee was recommended to me over and over.



Boise is home to seven breweries and six taprooms, as well as a distillery, though Bittercreek Alehouse, which has 40 beers on tap, is a local favourite.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider Bittercreek Alehouse has $US2 half-pints.

I had a $US2 half pint of beer, as well as a cocktail for $US10, and excellent $US12.75 chicken wings.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider My cocktail included gin aged in a whiskey barrel.



I wandered around a little more, and checked out the Idaho State Capitol.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The Idaho State Capitol.

By now, however, one thing was becoming clear: Downtown is quite small, and its 8th Street epicentre even smaller.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider 8th Street in Downtown is only a handful of blocks long.

So I simply kept walking all the way down to the Boise Greenbelt, which surrounds the Boise River, passing Boise Art Museum and the Idaho State Museum on the way.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller The Boise Art Museum is right by the Greenbelt.

According to Google Maps, the Greenbelt falls right on the lower edge of Downtown. It’s a lush, tree-lined 25-mile trail for runners and cyclists that also features a wildlife habitat, picnic tables, access to 850 acres of parks, and a golf course.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The Greenbelt was busy with runners and cyclists.

I saw many people walking, running, and biking on the sunny afternoon I was there. I ended up walking almost three miles without realising the distance I had put behind me because I was enjoying it so much.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider People were enjoying sitting outside in February.

After walking up an appetite, I went to The Funky Taco and a mix of coffee-braised brisket, fried cauliflower, and chicken tacos that were all very, very good.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The brisket was my favourite.



Afterwards, I hit up Pengilly’s Saloon, which was packed, as a live band was performing. I thought there had been a mistake when my vodka soda came out to only $US5.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider A live band was performing at Pengilly’s Saloon.



As I was walking back to my hotel, a once run-down Travelodge motel turned stylish boutique inn called The Modern, I stopped for a nightcap at Atlas Bar, where I had a delicious rum-spiked hot chocolate.

Scott U./Yelp The Atlas Bar is a cosy little spot.



Despite it being February, people were sitting outside around firepits back at the hotel.

Katy H./Yelp The Modern Hotel has a little courtyard with firepits.



Honestly, after a day spent around Downtown, I can see why Boise is attracting throngs of millennials. The neighbourhood is basically catering to their wants and needs with stylish eateries and plenty of variety, but all the while remaining homey and affordable… at least, from a New Yorker’s perspective.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider The Modern Hotel was once a rundown motel.

