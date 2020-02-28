I spent a day in Boise's hippest neighbourhood and can see why it's been named one of the best places for millennials to live in the US

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderBoise is so hot right now.
  • TripAdvisor named Downtown 8th Street in Boise, Idaho, one of the coolest hipster neighbourhoods in the US in 2018.
  • I spent a day wandering around the neighbourhood to check out its trendy restaurants, stylish cafes, hip bars, and quirky shops.
  • Highlights included a superb cinnamon roll, incredible tacos, a $US9 cocktail, and live music at a fun dive bar with $US5 drinks.
  • This story is part of our Next Stop series, in which Insider visits the 10 hottest US destinations for 2020.Click here to read more and see all the places we’re exploring.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018, according to Forbes, and was ranked as the best place to live for millennials in 2019.

On a recent trip there to see why Boise was booming, I slept in a giant potato, ate an Ice Cream Potato, explored Idaho wine country, and generally enjoyed very good and inexpensive food. But I think a lot of what makes Boise such an attractive spot for millennials is its 8th Street/Downtown neighbourhood – no wonder TripAdvisor named it one of the coolest hipster neighbourhoods in the US in 2018.

I spent a day exploring the neighbourhood, and can see why people primarily from California, Washington state, and Utah are moving to the Idaho capital en masse.

Welcome to 8th Street.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderEighth Street is lit up at night.

Eighth Street is a strip in Downtown Boise, but basically the city’s hip epicentre.

Google MapsEighth Street is only a few blocks within Downtown.

According to the Downtown Boise Association, 53.2% of people living in the Downtown area are under the age of 35.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe Bittercreek Alehouse has 40 beers on tap.

Source: Downtown Boise Association

The area’s filled with craft breweries, swanky bars, trendy restaurants and cafés, colourful murals, and quirky shops.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThere are colourful murals all over the place.

It basically caters to millennials, which may be part of the reason why Boise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018 by Forbes, and ranked as the best place to live for millennials in 2019.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe Funky Taco has lots of creative tacos.

Source: Forbes, Livability

In 2018, TripAdvisor named 8th Street/Downtown Boise one of the country’s coolest hipster neighbourhoods.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderBoise was named the fastest-growing city in the US in 2018 by Forbes.

Source: TripAdvisor

Whereas public transportation in Boise is pretty lacking, 8th Street/Downtown is a super walkable part of town.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThere’s not a lot of public transportation in Boise.

The architecture is a pretty hodgepodge mix of beautiful historic buildings featuring turrets and intricate stonework, and run-of-the-mill, boxy modern ones.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe architecture is eclectic.

The Egyptian Theatre with its colourful frescoes was a personal favourite of mine.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe Egyptian Theatre opened its doors in 1927.

Across the street, I had breakfast at Goldy’s, a local favourite. While the Spicy Chicken Eggs Benny was delightful, the enormous cinnamon roll was life-changingly good. It was light and fluffy, and the cream cheese frosting was sticky perfection.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe cinnamon roll at Goldy’s is massive.


Find out more about Goldy’s here.

Next door, I stumbled across a stylish men’s pop up shop named Marshall Goods that wouldn’t have been out of place in Brooklyn or Los Angeles. In fact, the owner, Lucas Marshall, 29, is a recent LA transplant.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderMarshall Goods sells stylish men’s duds.


Find out more about Marshall Goods here.

A block off of 8th Street, I found myself on the Basque Block, home to a museum, cultural centre, market, and various restaurants. Boise has one of the largest Basque communities in the US with around 15,000 people of Basque heritage.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderBasque Country is in the north of Spain and shares a border with France.

Source: CNN

I loved the Basque Market, where I saw people eating tapas and drinking wine at noon on a Friday.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderI loved the giant paella pans hanging on the walls.


Find out more about the Basque Market here.

As I walked around 8th Street, one thing struck me: There were close to no chain stores. Besides a West Elm and a North Face store, I couldn’t spot a familiar chain to save my life.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe stores are mostly local.

The shopping around 8th Street was quirky and unique, and many shops proudly featured signs like “handmade and local” and “we heart Boy-see” (the correct way to pronounce Boise, I learned).

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThere are lots of stores selling local items.

A friend of mine from Idaho recommended Banana Ink, which she described as selling “cool Idaho souvenirs that are all locally designed.”

Yulia N./YelpBanana Ink sells locally designed souvenirs.


Find out more about Banana Ink here.

It’s only once you leave the immediate 8th Street area that you begin to see familiar national chains, such as Trader Joe’s and Chick-Fil-A.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe further from 8th Street you get, the less walkable it becomes.

Back on 8th Street, there were many cool-looking restaurants and bars.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderEighth Street is essentially just one bar or restaurant after the next.

Fork is a local favourite …

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderFork is a farm-to-table American restaurant.


Find out more about Fork here.

… As is Guru Doughnuts.

Guru Doughnuts/BoiseGuru Doughnuts make artisanal doughnuts in all sorts of creative flavours.


Find out more about Guru Doughnuts here.

As a caffeine-addicted New Yorker, I have high standards when it comes to coffee. I think Boise almost rivals New York City in the coffee department.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderI had a delicious cappuccino at Neckar Coffee.

In Boise, there are not only plenty of cafés, but they are also all very stylish. Downtown Boise alone boasts around 21 cafés, according to the Downtown Boise Association.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderBoise almost rivals New York City in the coffee department.

Source: Downtown Boise Association

On 8th Street, I had a $US2.85 iced coffee at Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThomas Hammer Coffee Roasters has a prime location on 8th Street.


Find out more about Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters here.

Iced coffee in hand, I made way down Freak Alley.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderFreak Alley is a block full of colourful murals and graffiti.

Freak Alley is a block full of colourful murals and graffiti. It’s described as an “evolving art gallery,” and said to be the largest outdoor gallery in the Northwest.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe art changes annually.

Source: Visit Idaho,Northend

I felt like I was back home in Brooklyn when I grabbed lunch at the bright and airy A Café, though the illusion was shattered when the bill for my delicious BLT with a giant side salad was $US9.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA Café has excellent salads and sandwiches.


Find out more about A Cafe.

Next door, Neckar Coffee beckoned with beautiful, spacious digs, and stylish customers typing away at laptops.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderNeckar Coffee was recommended to me over and over.


Find out more about Neckar Coffee here.

Boise is home to seven breweries and six taprooms, as well as a distillery, though Bittercreek Alehouse, which has 40 beers on tap, is a local favourite.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderBittercreek Alehouse has $US2 half-pints.

Source: Downtown Boise Association

I had a $US2 half pint of beer, as well as a cocktail for $US10, and excellent $US12.75 chicken wings.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderMy cocktail included gin aged in a whiskey barrel.


Find out more about Bittercreek Alehouse here.

I wandered around a little more, and checked out the Idaho State Capitol.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe Idaho State Capitol.

By now, however, one thing was becoming clear: Downtown is quite small, and its 8th Street epicentre even smaller.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/Insider8th Street in Downtown is only a handful of blocks long.

So I simply kept walking all the way down to the Boise Greenbelt, which surrounds the Boise River, passing Boise Art Museum and the Idaho State Museum on the way.

Sophie-Claire HoellerThe Boise Art Museum is right by the Greenbelt.

According to Google Maps, the Greenbelt falls right on the lower edge of Downtown. It’s a lush, tree-lined 25-mile trail for runners and cyclists that also features a wildlife habitat, picnic tables, access to 850 acres of parks, and a golf course.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe Greenbelt was busy with runners and cyclists.

I saw many people walking, running, and biking on the sunny afternoon I was there. I ended up walking almost three miles without realising the distance I had put behind me because I was enjoying it so much.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderPeople were enjoying sitting outside in February.

After walking up an appetite, I went to The Funky Taco and a mix of coffee-braised brisket, fried cauliflower, and chicken tacos that were all very, very good.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe brisket was my favourite.


Find out more about The Funky Taco here.

Afterwards, I hit up Pengilly’s Saloon, which was packed, as a live band was performing. I thought there had been a mistake when my vodka soda came out to only $US5.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderA live band was performing at Pengilly’s Saloon.


Find out more about Pengilly’s Saloon here.

As I was walking back to my hotel, a once run-down Travelodge motel turned stylish boutique inn called The Modern, I stopped for a nightcap at Atlas Bar, where I had a delicious rum-spiked hot chocolate.

Scott U./YelpThe Atlas Bar is a cosy little spot.


Find out more about The Atlas Bar here.

Despite it being February, people were sitting outside around firepits back at the hotel.

Katy H./YelpThe Modern Hotel has a little courtyard with firepits.


Click here for more information about The Modern Hotel »

Honestly, after a day spent around Downtown, I can see why Boise is attracting throngs of millennials. The neighbourhood is basically catering to their wants and needs with stylish eateries and plenty of variety, but all the while remaining homey and affordable… at least, from a New Yorker’s perspective.

Sophie-Claire Hoeller/InsiderThe Modern Hotel was once a rundown motel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.