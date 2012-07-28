Yes, Someone Actually Funded A Sex-Toy Subscription Startup

Photo: Fuseproject

For people who want to avoid the embarrassment of strolling down the aisles of their local sex store, Boink Box will deliver a box of sex toys to their house every month.The model is called subscription-commerce, and it’s been popularised by companies like ShoeDazzle and BirchBox. (We suspect the latter inspired Boink Box’s name.)



Boink’s boxes cost $45 a month. So if you are looking to try out some massage oils, lubricants, vibrators, or other adult items, Boink Box may be for you.

Like other subscription models, founder Chris Dumas combs the world of sex toys, contacts wholesalers, and curates the items in the collection box.

He chooses what items to add to the box based on what customers specify. They can choose “stuff for everyone,” “mostly vagina,” or “mostly penis.” You can add $40 to your order for a premium, um, package.

An extra bonus? He provides a newsletter with recommendations on how to use the products. Helpful in case you were embarrassed to ask.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.