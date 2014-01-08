A Bunch Of People Burned Themselves Trying Out The Boiling Water-To-Snow Trick

When some dangerous activities make their way on TV, they are usually accompanied with a warning that stunts were done by professionals and should not be attempted at home.

It looks like Meteorologist Eric Holthaus — who yesterday posted an insane video of him turning boiling water into snow — probably could have used that warning in his video. But he wasn’t alone, as other meteorologists and reporters did the same thing on-air, Los Angeles Times reports.

As it turns out, some people were intrigued so much they had to try it. About 50 of them reported burning themselves on social media, according to an estimate from The Times.

In Holthaus’ video, which was shot in Viroqua, WI, near La Crosse, it was -21°F with a wind chill of -51°F.

Here’s the original video, along with the amateurs below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And now the amateurs:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Tried the boiling water trick today… burned the high holy hell out of my hand… I may have done it wrong… but it shore was purdy…

— Tyler Rump (@tyrump) January 7, 2014

Check out more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.