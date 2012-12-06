A Major Corporate Law Firm Is Paying Out Truly Jaw-Dropping Bonuses

David Boies

We thought associates at Cravath, Swaine & Moore were getting a pretty sweet bonus deal, but they’ve got nothing on at least one competitor.Associates at Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP could get up to $250,000 as a year-end bonus, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.



The firm’s most senior associates can expect to pull in anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000 while first and-second-year associates will earn between $25,000 and $150,000.

That’s a nice jump from last year’s already sweet high-end bonuses of $200,000.

By contrast, the associate class of 2004 at Cravath is expecting only $60,000. Associates at Skadden Arps are slated to rake in bonuses similar to their competitors at Cravath.

Boies awards bonuses based on productivity.

“In order to recruit and retain people of this quality and calibre and capability, in our own selfish interest we need to reward them,” founding partner David Boies told WSJ.

Boies, who represented Al Gore in his memorable Supreme Court battle, could end up defending gay marriage in the U.S. Supreme Court.

