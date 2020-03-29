Barbara Corcoran invested in the company behind this RV conversion built in a Ford Transit van on 'Shark Tank' — see inside 'Encore'

Brittany Chang
Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.
  • Boho Camper Vans built Encore, a tiny home on wheels constructed on a 2019 Ford Transit 250.
  • Encore holds an exterior shower and an interior kitchenette, couch, toilet, dining table, bed, and garage.
  • The company was recently featured on the March 20 episode of “Shark Tank” where they agreed on a deal with Barbara Corcoran to the tune of $US150,000 cash upfront and a $US150,000 line of credit for a 10% stake.
“Shark Tank”-approved Boho Camper Vans created Encore, a tiny home on wheels built on a 2019 Ford Transit 250 with a high roof.

The Encore camper van was converted for a customer named Melodie. She had recently retired and wanted a converted van to both relive the time she had spent several years ago driving around the East Coast in her Volkswagen bus and to have the ability to do charity work, according to Boho Camper Vans.

“We’re just really enjoying working with customers because the clientele that lends itself to living in a camper van and living this lifestyle is pretty laid back,” Boho Camper Vans partner Brett Ellenson told Business Insider. “It’s a real community around the camper van lifestyle.”

Boho Camper Vans was recently featured on “Shark Tank”‘s March 20 episode as a “mobile real estate company.” The company initially applied for the show as a “joke,” founder and partner David Sodemann told Business Insider. However, that “joke” ended with Sodemann and Ellenson on the show with an offer from Barbara Corcoran to the tune of $US150,000 cash upfront and a $US150,000 line of credit for a 10% stake.

“We’re over the moon,” Sodemann told Business Insider. “The response we’ve gotten from the community in Phoenix [where the company is based] has been amazing.”

Boho Camper Vans is comprised of two main businesses. Along with converting vans into campers, Boho has a rental fleet of seven vans for weekend warriors looking to take a trip. And while there has been a decrease in rental demands amid the coronavirus pandemic, the van converting component of the company is booked out until June, and this date will likely be pushed back even further with the influx in inquiries since its “Shark Tank” appearance.

Keep scrolling to see the inside of Encore, which the company says is represnativie of a typical van conversion it produces:

Encore has a full-sized bed with the garage underneath it.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The bed is topped with an eight-inch memory foam mattress.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

There are also cabinets above the bed for extra storage space.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The interior is filled with Aztec, agate, and southwest-inspired patterns.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

There are LED lights around the van …

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

… which can be controlled with a dimmer switch.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

Bathroom features include a portable toilet inside the van …

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

… as well as an outdoor shower.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The sofa next to the toilet can seat two people.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The swivel table serves as a dining table. It can also be tucked away into the garage when it’s not in use.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The kitchenette has a two-burner stove top with a sink and counter space for food preparation.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

Extra work space in the kitchen comes in the form of a butcher block that can flip up to extend the counter space.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

There’s also a 40-watt refrigerator integrated into the kitchenette.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

Kitchenette storage includes a pantry that can be pulled out.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The window installation in Encore is custom.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

Blackout curtains line the windows.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

There’s also a roof fan onboard Encore.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The vinyl flooring and tile backsplash are both custom.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

A “secret compartment” is also hidden in the van.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

Encore’s passenger seat can swivel back.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The camper falls under Boho’s “tall deluxe” category with its standing room and improved solar and electrical systems that keeps the battery charged.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

This allows the camper van to stay off-grid, even in overcast weather.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

The solar system holds 300 watts.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

There’s also a 3,000-watt inverter …

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

… which accompanies the 315-ampere hour battery.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

Encore also comes with a 25-gallon water tank and a DC to DC isolator and charger.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

There are also 110-volt alternating current (AC) outlets around the tiny home on wheels.

Micah AdamsBoho Camper Vans’ Encore.

