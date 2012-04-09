These Magnificent Paintings Of 'The Future' From 70 Years Ago Got Everything Hopelessly Wrong

Photo: Retronaut
Today, the future is depicted in pop culture as a dystopian nightmare of zombies, killer robots and reality TV shows where children fight to the death.It was not always so. In the early 20th century, the future was regarded with optimism and hope.
The Bohn aluminium & Brass Company produced dozens of futuristic ads in the 1940s, each one promoting the notion that technology would transport us into a society of ease and leisure … and rockets.
Rockets, and the fact that we’d all be using them to get from A to B, were a big thing for Bohn.
Rockets weren’t the only thing that Bohn got wrong. Three-story high milk-trucks, plastic bridges, snowploughs that looked like sea-monsters — almost nothing of Bohn’s vision came to pass.
The company’s ads are still beautiful to look at, however.
Bohn made light alloys, and was convinced that this would lead to the creation of gigantic three-deck rocket planes.
This tractor omits the one thing all tractors need to function -- high clearance between the wheels.
The company doesn't seem to have understood the economics of transport, which require efficient use of space.
