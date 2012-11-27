Don't Post This Bogus Copyright Message On Your Facebook

Photo: Flickr/rishibando

For a few months, gullible users have circulated a bogus copyright message on Facebook.They believe that this message will protect their photos and information from being used for advertising and other unauthorised purposes.



The message has likely gotten fresh life because Facebook, once again, wants to change its terms of service.

But Snopes, a rumour-debunking website, says posting the message does absolutely nothing:

Facebook users cannot retroactively negate any of the privacy or copyright terms they agreed to when they signed up for their Facebook accounts nor can they unilaterally alter or contradict any new privacy or copyright terms instituted by Facebook simply by posting a contrary legal notice on their Facebook walls.

The law doesn’t work that way, Snopes point out. The message does nothing but make Facebook users more paranoid. And if they actually want Facebook not to use their information? Their only option is to delete their account.

This is what one version of the message looks like, via Business Insider’s Rob Wile:

In response to the new Facebook guidelines I hereby declare that my copyright is attached to all of my personal details, illustrations, comics, paintings, professional photos and videos, etc. (as a result of the Berner Convention).

For commercial use of the above, my written consent is needed at all times!

(Anyone reading this can copy this text and paste it on their Facebook Wall. This will place them under protection of copyright laws.) By the present communiqué, I notify Facebook that it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, disseminate, or take any other action against me on the basis of this profile and/or its contents. The aforementioned prohibited actions also apply to employees, students, agents and/or any staff under Facebook’s direction or control. The content of this profile is private and confidential information. The violation of my privacy is punished by law (UCC 1 1-308-308 1-103 and the Rome Statute).

Facebook is now an open capital entity. All members are recommended to publish a notice like this, or if you prefer, you may copy and paste this version. If you do not publish a statement at least once, you will be tacitly allowing the use of elements such as your photos as well as the information contained in your profile status updates

