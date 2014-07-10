Uh-Oh, People Might Not Actually Want A Bigger iPhone

Plenty of rumours have pointed to two new iPhone sizes this year — 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches — but only the 4.7-inch model of the next-generation iPhone 6 has been substantiated with blueprints, schematics, dummy models, and cases, all of which match and fit each other perfectly. We have little reason to believe Apple will also launch a 5.5-inch iPhone this year, but many continue reporting the rumour anyway.

If you think Apple will actually release an iPhone larger than the 4.8-inch Galaxy S4 and 5-inch Galaxy S5, this video might change your mind.

YouTube personality UrAvgConsumer, who records tech reviews “with the average consumer in mind,” visited New York City’s High Line with a dummy model of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, which has been widely circulated by now thanks to famed Apple product leaker Sonny Dickson, and asked people off the street if they would buy that iPhone if it was what Apple actually released this fall.

Look at the reactions from these people. Sure, there are plenty of consumers out there who constantly lobby for a bigger phone every year, but just from this extremely small sample size of young 20-somethings in New York City, people don’t seem to mind the screen size of the current iPhone 5S. In fact, most people’s reactions were “Wow,” in response to the phone’s apparent lightness, not its screen size.

On the contrary, many people’s reactions to the iPhone 6’s 4.7-inch screen were, “It looks like a Samsung phone.” We’re not sure if Apple ever likes to be compared to Samsung, but could you imagine their reactions if the phone were 5.5 inches instead of 4.7? Mind you, the iPhone 5S is just 3.99 inches, and the iPhone size we were all accustomed to between 2007 and 2011 measured just 3.5 inches.

In general, it appears as though people don’t mind the larger screen size of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, but it’s not the first thing they mention or notice. They talk about the phone’s lightness and its design quality, its rounded edges reminiscent of the iPod Touch. Sure, people like bigger screens, but they also like phones that definitely fit in their pockets.

Samsung may have shown that big-screen phones can be successful with its Galaxy S series, but this isn’t Samsung. Releasing two new models last year was a pretty big deal for Apple, considering it had only released one each year up until that point.

