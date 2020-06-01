The truck driver who sped through a crowd of George Floyd protesters has been named and booked on suspicion of assault

The truck driver who drove through a crowd of George Floyd protesters in Minneapolis on Sunday has been identified.

Bogdan Vechirko, 35, is being held on suspicion of assault at the Hennepin County Jail.

No protesters were hit by Vechirko’s truck.

Sources told the local news station Fox 9 that investigators believe Vechirko may not have been trying to hurt anybody.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The driver of a semi-truck that drove through a crowd of protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Sunday has been identified.

Bogdan Vechirko, 35, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of assault.

It was just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, that Vechirko drove a tanker truck at a high rate of speed through protesters marching down I-35W, while honking his horn, according to local news station Fox 9.

The protesters were able to get out of his way and there were no reports of injuries.

Eric Miller/Reuters No protesters were hit by Vechirko’s tanker truck.

When Vechirko’s vehicle came to a stop, his cab was surrounded by protesters, according to KTSP, another local news channel. One group escorted the driver to police.

Pictures of the driver being arrested show blood on his face and chest, though it’s unclear how he was injured. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being booked into jail.

The interstate had been shut down because of the protesters at the time Vechirko was on it.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the driver did not go through any barriers before reaching the protests.

However, Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell later said that it appeared the driver was able to get around “diversions.”

Eric Miller/Reuters Photos of Vechirko being arrested show blood on his face and chest. It’s unclear how he was injured.

Sources told Fox 9 that he drove around workers as they set up barricades. The outlet said its sources believe he may not have meant any harm to the protesters.

Trucking company Ken Advantage said in a statement on Sunday that Vechirko is an independent contractor.

“Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of the public, our employees and our customers,” the company said.

“We will be cooperating fully with the investigating authorities in the days ahead. It would be inappropriate to comment at this time until we have additional facts as the investigation is in its early stages. We will comment further once we have more information.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.