BofA's Top Equity Strategist Unveils Her S&P 500 Target For 2012

Savita Subramanian

Photo: Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

In a note to clients today, Savita Subramanian, Bank of America’s Head of U.S. Equity Strategy, outlined the firm’s 2012 outlook for the S&P 500.We forecast the S&P 500 will end 2012 near the highs of its two year trading range, with a year-end target of 1350. Continued macro uncertainty combined with healthy but slowing earnings growth lead us to prefer investments with higher quality, secular growth, and sustainable and growing yield.



Subramanian has been BofA’s top equity strategist for just two months. Her predecessor was David Bianco.

Here are the key points from equity strategy team’s thesis:

Good micro, bad macro: we expect healthy earnings growth but a backdrop of continued uncertainty and heightened risk aversion

2012 year-end target = 1350

Multifaceted approach to target model based on fundamentals, sentiment & technicals

2012 economic outlook: European recession but slow global and US growth

We assume an elevated equity risk premium of 650bp, which is 50%+ higher vs. history

EPS Outlook: $98.25 for 2011 (15% y/y) and $104.50 for 2012 (6% y/y)

S&P 500 European exposure = 18% of profits (highest for Tech)

S&P 500 govt. exposure 8-10% of revenues (highest for Health Care & defence)

Don’t Miss: A Brilliant Overview Of Where The Markets And The Economy Are Right Now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.