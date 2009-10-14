BofA Can't Use Document Release As Shield And Sword

The news of last night and this morning is that Bank of America has reached agreements with Andrew Cuomo and the SEC to turn over documents that show advice received from counsel relating to the bank’s merger with Merrill Lynch.



The agreements mean questions of what the attorneys said, and how closely BofA followed their advice, will be answered. But they also raise questions of how the documents will be released and how, therefore, the private litigation will be impacted.

Details are still developing, but the SEC and BofA have agreed on to what is being called a “broad waiver” of the attorney-client privilege for documents relating to the Merrill merger, specifically involving the disclosure of Merrill Lynch bonuses that is at the centre of the SEC suit and state investigations.

The agreement between BofA and the SEC is in the form of an order to be presented to Judge Jed Rakoff for approval.

The agreement between BofA comes on the heels of an agreement with Cuomo.

CNBC: Bank of America sent a letter to New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo detailing the points of agreement for the period between September 12, 2008 through January 16, 2009.

“Our intention is to provide you with information and documents that will permit you to understand the contemporaneous communications with counsel during the time period that the events were taking place,” the letter said.

“To be clear, we do not intend to waive any privileges or to produce any privileged documents that were created after the events at issue or that relate solely to private litigation against Bank of America or Merrill Lynch and/or their officers and directors,” it said.

The reference to “documents that relate solely to private litigation” indicates that the Bank may be trying to maintain separation between its deals with regulatory agencies and state governments (what goes to New York will apparently also go to Congress and state investigators in Ohio and North Carolina) and the pending shareholder lawsuits.

We said before we did not think BofA would — or should — make this move. And one reason is because waiving the privilege on a limited basis when you are facing so many legal actions is difficult. BofA likely made these deals so it could remain on the offensive as far as what is released.

But the privilege should not be used as both a sword and a shield. It has not yet been said whether or how the documents they are going to provide will be made public. It seems nearly impossible that the documents produced in the SEC litigation and attorneys general investigations would be allowed to be kept under seal with so many shareholder suits asking some of the same questions.

Keeping the documents under seal certainly does not seem like something Judge Rakoff would agree to, so this could be a non-issue.

BofA apparently believes it has nothing to hide, and, if they are willing to release them, the documents will likely show they did follow the lawyers advice in deciding what to disclose. And the lawyers’ advice will probably be based on the same legal interpretation as BofA put forth in its briefs in Rakoff’s court.

So while BofA sees this as a way to provide full disclosure — and more than able counsel at Cleary Gottlieb and Paul, Weiss agreed — it still seems like an unnecessary step and a dangerous precedent.

“Waiving attorney-client privilege is exposing the good, bad and the ugly,” George B. Newhouse Jr., a former United States prosecutor who is now a lawyer with Brown, White and Newhouse, told the New York Times. “The advice of counsel could prove embarrassing to the corporation.”

But the solid, Southern BofA has taken a massive fall in the eyes of the public in the last year — by waiving the privilege, it seems to be embodying the idea of extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.