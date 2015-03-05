BofA Merrill Lynch dealmaker Harry McMahon is resigning after 32 years

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Executive Vice Chairman Harry McMahon has resigned after 32 years with the firm, Bloomberg News reports citing an internal memo sent out last week.

According to Bloomberg, it was a planned departure.

McMahon, who has worked on hundreds of deals during his career, joined Merrill in 1983.

At Merrill, he was the co-head of the Global Corporate Finance group (1996 to 2003) and later served as Vice Chairman from 2003 until 2008. After Bank of America and Merrill merged, he became the Executive Vice Chairman.

He graduated from Claremont McKenna College. He later earned his MBA from Chicago Booth School of Business.

