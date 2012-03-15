BofA, Wells Fargo Are Lagging Behind In The Remote Checking Deposit Game

Photo: iTunes

The New York Times’ Tara Siegel Bernard was pretty jazzed this week to find that Citibank has joined the ranks of banks that offer mobile check deposits. It’s a little surprising it’s taken them this long to hop on board, so we asked the folks from credit card comparison site NerdWallet for a hand with tracking down other banks that are still behind the digital times:



Bank of America: BofA won’t offer the service until the second half of 2012, according Stephanie Wei, VP of Deposit Products at NerdWallet.

Wells Fargo: Right now, only commercial and corporate customers can deposit checks via apps and there’s no word on when the service will be available to all customers.

Here are some major banks that currently offer mobile smartphone deposits–and their associated fees. Let us know if we’ve missed any.

CitiBank: Free

Charles Schwab: Free

Chase: Free

US Bank: $0.50

PNC Bank: For small businesses–$50 per month for manual deposits; $75 for automated.

WV United Federal Credit Union: Fee not listed

USAA Bank: Free

Digital Credit Union: Free

See what banking trends are in store for us in 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.