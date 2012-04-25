18 Huge Companies Reveal The Truth About The Unusually Warm Winter

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Most Americans enjoyed the unseasonably warm winter.”Average temperatures from

December 2011 through February 2012 were the fourth highest since the records started being kept in 1890,” write economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.



We already know that the warm winter was good for construction job hiring, but bad for natural gas prices.

But the implications are much broader and deeper than you would think.

Bank of America’s analysts pulled weather-related quotes from recent corporate earnings announcements and conference calls.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.