18 Huge Companies Reveal The Truth About The Unusually Warm Winter

Most Americans enjoyed the unseasonably warm winter.”Average temperatures from
December 2011 through February 2012 were the fourth highest since the records started being kept in 1890,” write economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

We already know that the warm winter was good for construction job hiring, but bad for natural gas prices.

But the implications are much broader and deeper than you would think.

Bank of America’s analysts pulled weather-related quotes from recent corporate earnings announcements and conference calls.

Dave & Buster's says warm winters actually aren't good for business

Rite Aid said only some product categories benefitted

Vulcan Materials' construction markets were active thanks to warm weather

McDonald's gained sales thanks to warm weather

Cracker Barrel saw more visits to its country stores

Whole Foods Market faced beef supply issues due to dry weather

Six Flags Entertainment wasn't affected at all by the weather

Hanesbrands is waiting for its clients to clear their cold weather apparel

Shoe Carnival saw fewer boots being sold

Family Dollar says the warm weather was both good and bad

Tractor Supply reminds us of hurricanes and droughts

Home Depot welcomes warm weather, which is great for DIY home repairs

Abercrombie & Fitch said warm weather was bad for business

Target warns that warm weather may have just pulled forward sales

Hormel Foods says people are less likely to eat at home when it's warm

CSX said warm weather boosted construction product shipments

But Norfolk Southern says low energy use was bad news for volume

Schlumberger confirmed that natural gas supplies were piling up

