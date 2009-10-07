Bank Of America Narrows Internal CEO Candidates Down To Two

Bank of America’s board is down to two internal candidates for the succession of Ken Lewis, not even a week since the CEO announced he was stepping down.



Bank consumer and small business banking chief Brian Moynihan and chief risk officer Gregory Curl are the lucky two, according to the Wall Street Journal who cites people familiar with the situation.

Sallie Krawcheck, it seems, won’t be getting her wish.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

A possible external candidate is Gregory Fleming, former Merrill Lynch COO and president, and a lecturer at Yale Law School.

