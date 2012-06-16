BofA: Here's What The Markets Will Look Like After Sunday's Greek Elections

Photo: (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Bank of America’s top strategists and economists put together forecasts on the prices for stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies depending on how the Greek elections shape up on Sunday night.The three scenarios they examine for each asset class include:



A base case (the highest probability scenario) in which Greek voters elect parties that can form a “pro-EU” government and there are no surprise policy responses from the European Union or the European Central Bank. A bull case (the lowest probability scenario) in which a “pro-EU” government is not forthcoming and, as a result, the EU and ECB are forced to step in with bold policies that trigger a risk rally. A bear case (which BofA assigns a “low to medium probability”) in which a “pro-EU” government is not formed and the ECB and EU don’t step in to limit the fallout.

BofA breaks down what each asset class will look like in each of these three scenarios.

10-yr US Treasury Yield Base Case: 1.75 per cent Bull Case: 2.10 per cent Bear Case: 1.3 per cent Commentary: BofA notes that in the base and bull cases, we still have the fiscal cliff to deal with in the United States, which will be an important factor for Treasury yields. However, the bear case assumes the safe haven flows we've grown accustomed to lately and more QE from the Fed, which will floor rates.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch S&P 500 Base Case: UP 0-5 per cent Bull Case: UP 5-10 per cent Bear Case: DOWN 5 per cent Commentary: BofA thinks US stocks will do well if uncertainty is reduced by the election (base case) or it triggers massive policy response (bull case). Even in the bear case, though, BofA says the S&P 500 will outperform other regional equity indices.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

EUR/USD Base Case: $1.26 Bull Case: $1.32 Bear Case: $1.20 Commentary: BofA says that in the bull case, 'a substantial policy response that draws the line on Greece and addresses banking and sovereign funding contagion risks could be euro positive.'

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Oil (Brent crude) Base Case: $100 per barrel Bull Case: $105 per barrel Bear Case: $85 per barrel Commentary: BofA's base case is contingent upon Italy and Spain avoiding additional bailouts in the next few weeks. If those don't happen and Greece is able to form a 'pro-EU' government, they see 'limited movement' in commodities ahead.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Gold Base Case: $1600 per ounce Bull Case: $1700 per ounce Bear Case: $1550 per ounce Commentary: In the bear case, on the other hand, BofA sees commodity prices tumbling due to deflationary pressures.

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

