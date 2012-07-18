Here's What BofA's Biggest Clients Think About The Outlook For QE3

BofA’s Gary Baker and his equity strategy team just completed their monthly survey of clients who run hedge funds, institutional funds, retail funds, and everything in between.



The survey posed the question: “At what level of the S&P 500 would you expect the US Fed to announce a further QE program?”

The average response from the clients: S&P 1141, implying more than 15 per cent downside in stocks needed in order for the Fed to do more quantitative easing.

Here is a breakdown of the responses:

The price ranges on the left side of the chart have all captured more responses in July than in June, whereas the right side of the chart shows the opposite. In other words, the fund managers see the “strike price” on the Fed’s policy put as rising – last month, the average response was 1129.

The number of fund managers who are predicting QE3 coming in Q3 is down while those predicting it in Q4 shot up this month:

So, perhaps there is some faith that stocks hold on a bit longer before we test the Fed’s policy put.

