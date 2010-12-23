BofA Drives Out A 24-Year Veteran As Brian Moynihan Promotes More FleetBoston Alum

Mark Hogan.

Bank of America has shuffled executives across several divisions, according to the Wall Street Journal.Building on earlier promotions of CEO Brian Moynihan’s FleetBoston alum, these latest moves also put ex-FleetBoston bankers into strategic positions.



The overhaul wasn’t kind to everyone.

Mark Hogan, who ran East Coast retail operations and has worked for the bank for 24 years, decided to leave after another banker was promoted to Head of Branches and ATMs – a position that oversees “all 5,900 branches and 18,000 ATMs.”

That banker, Katy Knox, was previously an executive in global commercial banking.

Knox is a former FleetBoston banker.

Dean Athanasia, who also came from FleetBoston, has been put in charge of “the bank’s efforts to sell Merrill Lynch financial products to so-called mass-affluent clients,” within the consumer unit, and was transfered from the wealth management.

