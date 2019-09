How are Bank of America (BAC) shareholders reacting to news that their fearless leader Ken Lewis is stepping down? Well, short of going out and polling them, the easiest answer is to look at the share price, which is up over 1% after hours — that’s worth about $1.5 billion. Thanks Ken!



