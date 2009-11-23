Bank Of America Blowing Past CEO Replacement Deadline, Search May Extend Until 2010

Vince Veneziani

This Sunday was reported to have been the deadline for Bank of America (BAC) to find a new CEO.

Officially, their goal was to get it done this week, but it appears that’s not going to happen.

Bloomberg: The directors, who met Nov. 20, may be willing to go past their Nov. 26 target and the Dec. 31 retirement of CEO Kenneth D. Lewis if it means getting a better choice, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. At least four external candidates, including Citigroup Inc. director Michael O’Neill, rebuffed approaches. Options include an interim chief or a delay in Lewis’s retirement.

Bank of America representatives have said the bank was aiming for a decision by the Nov. 26 Thanksgiving holiday, calling it a target rather than a deadline. “The board has been talking to a number of candidates, both internal and external, and expects to have a decision in the very near future,” spokesman Robert Stickler said in a Nov. 20 e-mail.

