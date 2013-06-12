ANALYST: Two More Downgrades To The USA's Credit Rating Are On The Way, And They Could Surprise Markets

Yesterday, credit rating agency Standard & Poors revised its credit rating outlook on U.S. sovereign debt to “stable” from “negative.”
In 2011, S&P was the first of the three major rating agencies to strip the U.S. of its AAA rating (currently, it has the U.S. at AA+).
BofA Merrill Lynch interest rate strategist Priya Misra warns clients in a note that the other two major raters, Moody’s and Fitch, will probably also strip the U.S. of its AAA rating sometime this year – and, believe it or not, the downgrades could actually catch the market by surprise.
Misra writes:
We continue to believe that Moody’s and Fitch are more likely than not to downgrade the US one notch this year, which would put them in line with S&P. Based upon their reports and our own analysis, to maintain AAA status, Moody’s and Fitch would need to see approximately US$1tn in additional deficit reductions over the decade – on top of the existing full sequester – to produce medium-term stabilisation, followed by a decline in the US debt/GDP ratio.
CBO’s GDP estimates are likely optimistic relative to rating agency assumptions. Even if Moody’s and Fitch agree with CBO’s deficits, a 4% nominal GDP growth assumption beyond 2013 would result in debt-to-GDP declining to 73.2% before rising again.
Market implications
To the extent that US downgrade risks are still at play for the market, the removal of S&P from the rating story is a positive for Treasury rates, relative to swaps and spread products in general. But we do not think the market is fully pricing in a Moodys/Fitch single-notch downgrade this year. While the surprise factor of a Moody’s move this summer would be quite mild relative to the S&P downgrade in August 2011, we think it could catch the market off guard, given the recent improvements on the deficit front. We believe a downgrade would result in a steeper 5s-30s curve, tightening of swap spreads and a marginal underperformance of Treasuries with respect to corporates and MBS.
Yesterday, the S&P announcement did seem to have a marginal impact on markets, at least in the morning.
