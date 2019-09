BofA Just Lowered US Growth Estimates, And Hiked The Odds Of A Recession

Photo: AP

We haven’t seen the full note, but this is going around…US Economics – Weaker US consumer fundamentals & European concerns lead to 2012 negative GDP revisions:

Q1F 2.0 to 1.8%

Q2F 2.0 to 1.8%

Q3F 1.5 to 1.3%

Q4F 1.3% unch

2012F 2.1 to 2.0%

We have pushed up our US recession probability for 2012 from 35 to 40%. 2011Q4F remains at 3.0% with upside risk.



