Big Money Managers Are Getting Worried About A Chinese Hard Landing Again

The ongoing and escalating concerns about the EU debt crisis are well known.



But according to Bank of America’s latest EM and Asia Fund Manager Survey, Global fund managers are increasingly worried China, .

A Chinese hard landing is now the third biggest tail risk, with 18 per cent saying so in March, up from 10 per cent the previous month.

Moreover, growth expectations for China fell to 14 per cent, from 60 per cent – the lowest level since October 2012.

