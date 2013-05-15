Investors Are Freaking Out About A Chinese Economic Hard-Landing Again

Mamta Badkar

A string of less than impressive data out of China has raised concerns about Chinese economic growth.

A new Bank of America fund manager survey shows that one in four investors thinks a Chinese hard landing is the biggest tail risk. And it is second only to Europe’s sovereign debt crisis.

china hard landing investors

Chinese growth expectations also went negative for the first time in 14 months.

china growth BAML fund survey

