BofA: 92% Of Investors Are Expecting A Great Summer, And 'No One Is Worried' About Rising Rates

The BofA Merrill Lynch rates and currencies team conducts a survey of market views from 72 global fixed income fund managers every month.



The latest survey results are out, and BofA clients sound decidedly optimistic about this summer:

Only 8% of investors believe that we are at risk of seeing markets repeat the pattern of 2012 and 2011 with significant risk-off episodes in the summer following data weakness in the spring (see Chart 1). Consequently investors expect to maintain risk positions or add risk exposure in May.

Last week, BAML Head of Global Rates and Currencies Research David Woo gave some more colour on this specific topic based on conversations with clients:

Clients who believe we pay too much attention to weak data have laid out three reasons why we are wrong.

One, data points to slow growth ahead but there are no signs yet for a very sharp slowdown (“bad news is not bad enough“).

Two, weak data means the Fed will be on hold for longer (“bad news is good news“).

Three, the impact of US fiscal tightening is ultimately transitory and when it starts to fade, the US economy will roar (“good news will follow bad news“).